Group has bought shares in Next, Boohoo, Currys, AO World and Asos
What is Mike Ashley's Frasers Group up to?
June 29, 2023

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group (FRAS) has recently purchased non-controlling shares in a number of British retailers, from fast-fashion group Boohoo (BOO) to electrical business Currys (CURY). The company – which has now been under the leadership of Michael Murray, Ashley’s son-in-law, for over a year – maintains that the purchases are “strategic”. However, some investors and City analysts have questioned whether holding a range of minor stakes is of much, if any, benefit to Frasers' shareholders.

Murray told the Financial Times only a few months into his tenure as chief executive that the business would become more selective with its acquisitions. Under Ashley, it had cultivated something of a reputation among investors for its portfolio of seemingly disparate retail holdings. Last May, the group sold two US-based businesses, Bob’s Stores and Eastern Mountain Sports, for a cash consideration of $70mn. But it has since bought stakes in AO World (AO.) and Asos (ASC), among others – as well as a tiny share in Next (NXT)

Despite Murray’s vow to offload non-core investments, it would appear that Frasers is still pushing ahead with Ashley’s approach to empire-building. The extent of Ashley’s continued involvement with the business is unclear, although The Sunday Times reported that he has been hired as a consultant to advise on operational matters. He formally stepped down as chief executive last year, but remains the group's majority shareholder, with a stake of over 70 per cent, according to FactSet. 

