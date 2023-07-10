This 140-year-old small cap is flying under the radar

Few companies can say that their products are used to make jewellery, extinguish 400ºC battery fires and build suspension bridges. Goodwin (GDWN) is one such company, however – and very few people outside the UK investor community have even heard of it.

“We have a rich industrial heritage in the UK, which we rarely explore or communicate well. But Goodwin is one of the last great legacies of that,” says Simon Moon, co-manager of Unicorn’s UK Smaller Companies Fund, which lists the group as its top holding.