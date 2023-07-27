/
Segro is primed for recovery

The warehouse landlord's size and scale puts it in a more favourable position than its rivals
July 27, 2023
  • Net rental income up 10.3 per cent
  • Landbank alone larger than most Reits

Getting Segro (SGRO) back to growth is like turning an oil tanker around. The warehouse landlord is the largest real estate investment trust (Reit) in the UK, so it will be a while before investors recognise the latent value in its business model, with many instead confusing it with the fate of Reits as a whole. Analyst Stifel said it expected an “equity market shoulder-shrug” in reaction to its half-year results for that reason, and this is precisely what happened. On results day, its price hardly moved at all.

