Dividend raised by 15 per cent to 1.5p

£1mn spent on buybacks in first half

Michelmersh Brick’s (MBH) half-year numbers would look decent enough in a relatively benign period of activity for building materials producers, but the fact that it achieved double-digit organic revenue growth at a time when established competitors like Ibstock (IBST) and Forterra (FORT) were reporting double-digit declines looks like quite an achievement.