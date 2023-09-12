JTC locks in higher growth rates

- Organic growth picks up after acquisitions
- Brokers upgrade full-year forecasts
Shares in professional services provider JTC (JTC) were heavily marked up on results day as the figures exceeded almost all the expectations that the market had placed on the company. The combination of bedded down acquisitions and organic demand from a rapidly reconfiguring asset management sector, meant the company enjoyed underlying revenue growth rates of 21 per cent, with demand from institutional clients notably high.