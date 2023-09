Free cash flow jumps to £132mn

Valuation lags peers

Contractor Kier (KIE) continues to make progress on what is still very much a turnaround situation, albeit one that is less precarious than it was. After a torrid couple of years both before and during the pandemic when the business was forced to take action to shore up its balance sheet – via two rights issues and the sale of its Kier Living arm – it is showing real signs of progress.