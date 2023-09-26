Cathie Wood's Ark comes to Europe – should you invest?

Ark Invest has acquired Rize ETF, giving it a toehold in Europe

How much appetite do investors still have for the firm's big bets?

Ark Invest, the US asset manager headed up by Cathie Wood and known for punchy bets on companies such as Tesla (US:TSLA), is coming to Europe.

​​​​​​Ark has bought Rize ETF, a fund known for thematic offerings including the Sustainable Future of Food ETF (FOOD) and Medical Cannabis and Life Sciences ETF (FLWR).

Ark said it had "discerned Rize ETF’s outstanding position as a leader in European thematic and sustainable investing". However, the deal, which will see Rize rebranded as Ark Invest Europe, will also finally give UK investors access to Ark's funds. Ark said it will launch a series of active ETFs, operating under the Ucits fund rules, as soon as possible.

Wood is known for big bets on innovators in sectors such as technology and healthcare, and came to prominence at the height of the pandemic. But her funds have taken investors on a rollercoaster ride.

Take the flagship Ark Innovation ETF (US:ARKK). The fund, which has chunky positions in the likes of Tesla, Coinbase (US:COIN), digital media device specialist Roku (US:ROKU) and lockdown winner Zoom Video Communications (US:ZM), saw investors make a dollar total return of nearly 150 per cent in 2020. Market rotations and rising rates translated into much harder times, however, with investors losing 24 per cent in 2021 and nearly 70 per cent last year. The fund's share price is up strongly in the year to date, although it has dropped back in recent weeks.

Ark attracted quite the following in the lockdown years but has since taken plenty of criticism. Morningstar downgraded Ark to a negative rating last year, with the research firm criticising the fund's risk management and adding: "Wood's reliance on her instincts to construct the portfolio is a liability". Ark's team seems to have had some poor timing, including selling a chunk of Nvidia (US:NVDA) stock not long before the company's shares surged a few months ago. In an interview with Morningstar, Wood said Nvidia was "much more expensive than most of the names in our portfolio".

Another question is whether Ark's European foray triggers a proliferation of active ETFs. These have taken off in the US, while Brown Brothers Harriman research has pointed to an appetite for such products among professional investors. However, Kenneth Lamont, senior manager research analyst for passive strategies at Morningstar, remains unconvinced of any major shift.

"The biggest driver of the growth in US active ETFs has been the tax advantages enjoyed by the ETF wrapper, which are absent in Europe," he said.

"Secondly, the requirement in Europe to provide daily holdings disclosure is a deal breaker for many active managers considering an entry. Neither of these factors appears set to change, and unless they do we are unlikely to see the same boom in active ETFs as we see in the US."