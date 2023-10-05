companies

Imperial Brands launches share buyback after UK ban

Today's 14-year-olds might never be able to buy cigarettes in England, setting tobacco companies up for a challenge
Imperial Brands launches share buyback after UK ban
October 5, 2023
  • IMB trading in-line as profits supported by pricier tobacco
  • Share price falls after Rishi Sunak's long-term policy announcement

Imperial Brands (IMB) revealed a £1.1bn share buyback programme for 2024, painting a picture of an industry in rude health a day after prime minister Rishi Sunak said he would bring forward plans to ban cigarette sales in England. 

Sunak told the Conservative Party conference yesterday that a free vote would be offered in Parliament on phasing out the sale of cigarettes in England, arguing that "there is no safe level of smoking". If implemented, the policy would mean that the age at which someone can buy cigarettes would rise each year from 18. This would mean that a 14-year old today would never be able to buy a packet of Imperial Brands' Davidoff or British American Tobacco's (BATS) Lucky Strike cigarettes. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data