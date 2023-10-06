Join our community of smart investors
Wetherspoon getting back on form

The balance sheet is looking much healthier, but the lockdowns have left their scars
October 6, 2023
  • Significant debt reduction
  • Food sales drive volumes

It’s always worth reviewing full-year figures for JD Wetherspoon (JDW) if for no other reason than we’re privy to the musings of group chairman Tim Martin. In a relatively subdued review of the year to 30 July, he cast doubt on the efficacy of the lockdowns, while pouring scorn on the media’s coverage of the pubco, declaring that “in the febrile atmosphere of the first lockdown, something went awry and a number of harmful inaccuracies were published”.

