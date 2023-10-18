Join our community of smart investors
Bellway rides out the worst of the slump

The housebuilder’s figures were no worse than the market expected, but a lot of hope rests on an improvement next year
October 18, 2023
  • Social housing completions creep up
  • Valuation based on improved run rate

Housebuilder Bellway (BWY) had already given a masterclass in how to 'kitchen-sink' the worst of the bad news in a trading update in August, which meant that the figures as presented were no worse than anyone expected, and which gave bargain hunters the cue to rally to the shares. A combination of higher interest rates, the end of Help to Buy and the general state of Britain’s sickly housing market – weekly reservations from private buyers were down 35 per cent – meant that expectations for the results were held firmly in check.

