Join our community of smart investors
companies

Whitbread returns more capital as profits surge

Supply and demand dynamics are playing in the company's favour
Whitbread returns more capital as profits surge
October 18, 2023
  • Strong cash generation
  • Dividend hike

Whitbread's (WTB) shares have climbed by a third over the last year, helped by a resilient UK leisure market. Hotel demand is holding up in the face of cost of living pressures – according to software platform Siteminder, UK forward hotel bookings currently sit at 102 per cent of 2019 levels. The Premier Inn owner’s relatively cheap rooms are pulling in customers in a time of tightened budgets, with an average room rate (ARR) of £84 in the UK in the first half attracting strong leisure and business demand.

This is subscriber only content
Start your trial to keep reading
TRY 4 WEEKS FOR £4
PRINT AND DIGITAL
  • Cancel any time during the trial
  • Essential access to the website and app
  • Magazine delivered every week
  • Investment ideas, tools and analysis
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data