The Aim 100 2023 Part 1: 100-51

This time last year, investors were hoping that better times would lie ahead for the constituents of the Aim 100. After a nightmarish 2022, in which the index lost a third of its value in share price terms, the scene was set for a turnaround. Many thought interest rates were near to their peak; others pointed to overly doomy predictions for the UK economy as signs that the market had been oversold.

Those economic forecasts were indeed too pessimistic: the UK has dodged recession so far, and many consumer-facing businesses, to take the most obvious example, have displayed a resilience above and beyond consensus expectations.

The rates story, on the other hand, had much further to run than many suspected, and once that realisation hit home at the start of February Aim’s struggles resumed in earnest.

Aim's underperformance has accelerated

As a result, Aim 100’s underperformance versus both the FTSE All-Share and the FTSE Small Cap indices has accelerated again this year; the benchmark now trails its peers in a way that has little precedent in recent times.

Only twice before in the index’s 18-year history has something similar happened. The first was in 2006, when the London Stock Exchange tightened rules on Aim companies’ use of nominated advisers, amid concerns that governance standards in the then-booming market had become too lax. The second was in 2014, when Aim's overexposure to resources stocks hit it hard during a bout of falling commodity prices.

In both cases, the divergence with the FTSE All-Share was not as pronounced as it is today. To optimists, this will suggest that when a change in overall market sentiment does arrive, it will prove particularly beneficial to London’s junior market.

Some investors, then, will consider themselves to be in much the same situation as they were last year: waiting for the rate cycle to turn. With headline inflation rates now falling, the suspicion is that the hiking cycle at least is now at an end, even if rate cuts may take much longer to materialise.

But either way, we should be wary of placing too much emphasis on macroeconomic factors. After all, for Aim above all other indices, investment is not a question of buying the index. Company specifics matter, and individual share price performance also emphasises that there are those who can flourish independent of the rate-setting cycle: FactSet data shows that the five shares in this year’s top 100 that performed best in 2022 have again posted positive total returns this year.

The flipside of this coin is that, of the 10 shares in this year’s top 100 that performed worst last year, only two – Accsys Technologies (AXS) and Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB1), both featured in this week’s section of the list – are in the black in the year to date. Nor does this account for survivorship bias: those companies that performed so badly last year as to fall out of the top 100 entirely. Make no mistake, life is still tough for a lot of businesses out there.

Are inheritance tax abolition concerns overblown?

Another cloud has also emerged on the horizon, in the shape of putative reforms to or even the abolition of inheritance tax (IHT). That has raised concerns of a potential sell-off among investors who hold certain Aim shares in part to benefit from IHT relief. Yet as we’ll discuss in the second half of our rundown next week, there’s more than one reason why these fears may prove overblown.

Then there’s merger and acquisition activity. Five of last year’s top 100 have either accepted or are currently discussing bid approaches, with a re-entry on this year’s list, DX Group (DX.), in a similar situation.

Higher financing costs have restricted private equity’s ability to do deals in 2023 – if Aim’s largest companies are anything to go by, takeover activity is now more likely to be conducted by rivals and majority shareholders than buyout groups. But the multiples on offer are likely to tempt more buyers, whatever their background, in the months ahead.

For the purpose of our list, we have excluded those Aim stocks whose takeovers have been approved by shareholders and are on the verge of completion. They have been replaced in our data by Aim’s next largest companies at the time of the list’s calculation in September, just ahead of the most recent index reshuffle.

Over the past two years, Aim valuations have been knocked just as hard as reputations were in 2006. Takeovers or no, it stands to reason that investors in quality companies, now as then, will ultimately see their faith rewarded. The second half of our countdown will be published next week.