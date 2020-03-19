On 31 December 2019, scientists identified a strain of virus that had never been seen in humans before. The months that followed this discovery have been dominated by images of an approaching apocalypse: empty streets in some of the world’s biggest cities, stranded cruise-ships, supermarket shelves swept of essential items and long-life goods, and strictly enforced fines for breaking curfew in locked-down cities.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe