Who is Intermediate Capital Group?

On 2 July 2009, Intermediate Capital Group (ICP) announced a seven-for-two rights issue at 112p per share in a bid to raise £351m. The deeply discounted placing landed amid the wreckage of the financial system, and 18 months after the alternative investment firm tapped shareholders for £175m – at a pre-crisis price of £11.50 per share – to finance what it called “unparalleled changes in debt markets and our access to the opportunities that result”.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe