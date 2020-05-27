MenuSearch

Join us now

Company News 

Who is Intermediate Capital Group?

Who is Intermediate Capital Group?

By Alex Newman

On 2 July 2009, Intermediate Capital Group (ICP) announced a seven-for-two rights issue at 112p per share in a bid to raise £351m. The deeply discounted placing landed amid the wreckage of the financial system, and 18 months after the alternative investment firm tapped shareholders for £175m – at a pre-crisis price of £11.50 per share – to finance what it called “unparalleled changes in debt markets and our access to the opportunities that result”.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Intermediate Capital Group Plc

  1. Intermediate Capital takes flight

  2. Intermediate Capital margins on the rise

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Bloomsbury’s recovery potential

  2. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: easyJet, Ferguson, Foxtons & more

  3. AlphaScreens 

    Aim going for gold

    Alpha

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Equities make new ground, travel stocks soar

  5. Full Year Results 

    Synairgen trials treatment for Covid-19

More on Intermediate Capital Group Plc

More on Company News

Company News 

easyJet founder fails to oust key board members

Sir Stelios had called for the airline to cancel a major Airbus order

easyJet founder fails to oust key board members

Company News 

Seven Days: 22 May 2020

Seven Days: 22 May 2020

Company News 

Getting Britain back to work

Getting Britain back to work

Company News 

Playtech investors revolt against pay report

Playtech investors revolt against pay report

Company News 

AstraZeneca vaxxed to the max

AstraZeneca vaxxed to the max

More from Shares

Tip Updates 

Kainos supported by growing backlog

Sales orders surged by more than two-fifths

Kainos supported by growing backlog
BUY

Shares 

3 steps to understanding company valuation

3 steps to understanding company valuation

Full Year Results 

Synairgen trials treatment for Covid-19

Synairgen trials treatment for Covid-19

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: easyJet, Ferguson, Foxtons & more

News & Tips: easyJet, Ferguson, Foxtons & more

AlphaScreens 

Aim going for gold

Aim going for gold
Alpha

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now