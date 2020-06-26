888 cash profits jump during lockdown

In a pre-close trading update, 888 (888) said that daily average revenue has climbed by more than a third in the year to date. Management credited the performance to stronger customer acquisition during the second half of 2019, as well as a shift towards online services that has accelerated during the lockdown period.
