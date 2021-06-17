/
Shares carrying momentum into the recovery

Several companies are wowing analysts with their prospects for the rest of this year and next
June 17, 2021
  • 49 companies in the FTSE All Share index pass at least six of our momentum tests
  • Pandemic winners with continued good prospects and stimulus beneficiaries rank highly

US-focussed plant hire business Ashtead (AHT) has been flagged with a perfect score of 8/8 against our price and earnings momentum screen. The business looks well placed to benefit from stimulus as the Biden administration  sets out its plans for America’s economic recovery after coronavirus.  

Clipper Logistics (CLG) has been a star of these screens for months now and its e-fulfillment and returns services are inspiring confidence among analysts, even looking beyond the pandemic. 

