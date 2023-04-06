Why is this 30-bagger share so unloved?

We ask 20 essential questions of one of the UK market’s standout performers

Why is such a good track record of total shareholder return valued so cheaply?

The due diligence process often begins in earnest. The assiduous investor absorbs everything a company makes public, trawling through annual reports, presentations, webinars, and RNSs. To take things further, they seek out the company’s products in the real world or engage in a bit of scuttlebutt. For the really dedicated, hoping to do as professional investors might, they may even try to question management at investor days, AGMs or via investor relations personnel.

But where does the process end? For a really in-depth understanding of a company, you might want to repeat the process for its key peers, to get a better sense of your target’s competitive edge. Then there’s the broader picture. Due diligence has now broadened to an analysis of customers, counterparties, market sentiment, macroeconomics, and industry-level projections.