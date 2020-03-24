Reasons to be cheerful

I sometimes get attacks of gout. When I do, I often get a feeling of euphoria when the attack fades. My mood will often be better even though I’m still in discomfort than it is when I’m in normal good health.
Chris Dillow
Not paying attention
We respond to bad news by trying to ignore it. This is sometimes an expensive error – but not always.
