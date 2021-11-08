Argentex benefits from volatility

Currency flows boost the bottom line

Argentex trading at a clear discount to peers

Foreign currency hedging and broking is a vital function for any corporate treasury department that does business in lots of foreign markets. It is also a niche that can be serviced effectively by specialist brokers, which is exactly what Argentex (AGFX) does alongside direct competitors like Alpha FX (AFX). The return to pre-Covid activity, combined with currency volatility linked to interest rate speculation, was behind the more than 34 per cent increase in demand for the company’s forex swaps, but it was the general need to move forex around in trade-related transactions that drove the half.