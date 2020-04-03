Phil Oakley explains how to get the most out of annual reports

What is the different between profits and cash flow and what matters more? How do I check a company’s financial stability? How do I read a balance sheet?

Seasoned investment analyst, Phil Oakley has the answers to all these questions and many more. His insights (in the links below) can show you how to get the most out of company annual reports to help make you a better investor.

Glossary There are three main financial statements which can be found in a company’s annual report. Income statement: A summary of the revenues and expenses of a company in a given period. Balance sheet: A statement of the assets, liabilities and capital of a company Cash flow statement: Total cash flowing through a company in a given period You can find a full glossary of financial terms which can be found in a company’s annual results at the bottom of this page.

Attempting to read a company annual report can be a bit overwhelming. But Phil believes that this document is the single best piece of information that an investor in a business can get their hands on. “It has always surprised me how underused they are’” he says.

“When you start looking at a company, I always think it’s a good idea to look at the numbers in the financial statements first and build up your own picture of it. This encourages independent and critical thinking, which is so important to investing and stops you from being influenced by what the management has to say. You should read that later, and see whether the view you have built up by looking at the numbers matches with theirs. Sometimes it will not.”

The following articles can ensure you make the most of this document by helping you understand the detail of the three main financial statements.

The Income Statement

How to read an income statement

Phil uses the annual income statement from pub and brewery company Marston’s to explain the income statement, otherwise known as the profit-and-loss account.

The next steps… For those who want to take their analysis of company income statements to the next level, Phil has written detailed guides to help you understand advanced profit and loss concepts. How to check out the profits of asset-intensive companies Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) is not a useful measure of profit, but it is used by companies all the time. The article explains why ignoring the value of depreciation might be your downfall. How to work out a company's real profitability Company management often use adjusted metrics to explain their company’s profits. But they are not always accurate. In this article, Phil can help you measure a company’s real profitability for yourself. Why understanding operational gearing is key to successful investing Good investing is just as much about avoiding losers as picking winners. Thinking about business risk is therefore very important. Failing to understand how a company’s costs and revenues are related can lead to catastrophy.

The Balance Sheet

How to read a balance sheet

In the second instalment of his Marston’s series, Phil explains how to read the company’s balance sheet.

How a company’s balance sheet can mislead investors

Two of the most important figures in a company’s financial statements are its cash and debt balances. Yet sometimes, the figures on a balance sheet can mislead us. This article can help you understand these figures.

The next steps… Balance sheets are not simple accounts. Phil’s advanced articles can help you take your company analysis to the next level. Putting rented assets on a company’s balance sheet For many years, one of the most underappreciated and important bits of accounting was related to the treatment of operating leases or rented assets. This is especially significant for retailing, airlines, telecoms, oil and transportation companies. Accounting for leases: a worked example A practical example to show how the assets, liabilities and income statement expenses associated with them are calculated. How sound are a company's assets? Checking out the soundness of a company’s assets can give you a great insight into the quality of its profits and can be a good way of keeping you away from bad businesses. How to understand a company's working capital position Working capital is a financial term that might cause your eyes to glaze over. Yet it is arguably one of the most important parts of a company’s finances to understand. Taking time to do this can help you better understand a company’s business and also warn you of potential trouble ahead.

The Cash Flow Statement

How to read a cash flow statement

In part 3 of his series on Marston’s, Phil takes a dive into the cash flow statement – the best place to look if you want to get a better feel of what’s going on with a company’s financial performance.

The next steps… To be a better investor, follow the cash Using the cash flow statements of Fevertree and JD Wetherspoons, Phil explains why the cash flow statement is a more valuable (and reliable) measure of company profitability than the income statement. Free cash flow: What it is and how to use it The best investors don't spend huge amounts of time looking at a company's profits. Instead they spend a lot of time looking at its free cash flow in order to work out how good or bad a company's shares might be as an investment.

Filling in the gaps

Company annual reports are text heavy. This is management’s opportunity to ‘sell’ their company to investors. Picking out the key messages is a key skill to becoming a great investor. This article can help you read between the lines and scrutinise a company report.

Glossary