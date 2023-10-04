Rentokil paid a high price for Terminix – but will it pay off?

Rentokil’s (RTO) strategy of combining steady organic growth with bolt-on acquisitions has served its investors very well. Its purchase of Terminix is its biggest ever acquisition and brings with it opportunities and risks. Will it pay off?

Rentokil has been a very successful long-term investment. Over the past decade, its shares have delivered total returns to investors of 528 per cent, compared with 72 per cent from the FTSE-All Share Index.

It has achieved this by delivering steady levels of organic growth from its pest control and hygiene businesses, and has complemented this with bolt-on acquisitions.

This is a strategy that has worked well for other prominent UK companies, such as Bunzl (BNZL), Halma (HLMA) and Diploma (DPLM). However, big acquisitions are another matter entirely.

Big acquisitions bring bigger risks for investors

The stock market is littered with examples of companies that supposedly made a big, transforming acquisition only for it to go wrong and cost shareholders dearly.

Big acquisitions go wrong for two main reasons. The first is that the buyer pays too much and then struggles to earn acceptable returns from its investment. The second is that the buyer underestimates the scale of the task of integrating the acquired company and fails to keep key stakeholders such as staff and customers happy.

On these two issues, there are arguably grounds for concern regarding Rentokil’s acquisition of one of its biggest US competitors, Terminix.

Rentokil has paid a very high price for Terminix

Rentokil’s acquisition of Terminix completed in October 2022. The company paid an enterprise value – the combined value paid for Terminix’s equity and its net borrowings – of just over £4.5bn.

In return, it got a business that was making annual operating profits of £173mn, according to FactSet data. This gave it a very low starting rate of return on its investment of just 3.8 per cent.

Big acquisitions rarely offer large initial returns on investment as the takeover premium paid to acquire the business can result in hefty amounts of goodwill – the value of the acquisition that is in excess of the company’s net asset value (NAV).

However, the low initial return on Terminix indicates the very high price Rentokil has paid for it. It has definitely got its work cut out to make this deal pay off by earning acceptable returns for its shareholders.

Pest control remains an attractive business

In buying Terminix, Rentokil has created the world’s largest pest control business. It has combined the leading global commercial pest control brand, in Rentokil, with a US residential pest control giant, in Terminix.

Rentokil now has a very large presence in the US, which is comfortably the world’s largest pest control market. It accounts for just over half the global market, which is worth around $22bn in annual revenues.

The Terminix deal now means that pest control is even more dominant as a source of profits for the company. It now accounts for 83 per cent of total profits, up from 73 per cent previously.

Pest control is a very attractive business. It is seen by many of its commercial and residential customers as an essential service, and, as a result, tends to be resilient when the economy turns down.

A large chunk of revenues comes from contracts and subscriptions, which generates very high levels of repeat business.

With a low and flexible cost base – mainly labour, vehicles, materials and supplies – it is also very profitable, with high profit margins as seen with Rentokil and its main competitor, Rollins (US:ROL).

The long-term demand fundamentals for pest control remain favourable. Growth is expected to be driven by factors such as increased urbanisation, a warmer climate and regulation.

As well as common pests such as rats and mice, a significant source of growth in the US is mosquito control, as well as treating problems such as termites and bed bugs.

Rentokil has established itself as a leading operator by continually investing in its business and improving customer service. This is backed up by a global brand and huge scale to service large customer areas.

One of the keys to Rentokil’s long-term success has been its reputation for product innovation. This has ranged from chemical-free and non-hazardous biocides to LED insect-catching devices.

Currently, the company is having great success with internet-connected products being sold under the brand PestConnect. Rentokil sells a portfolio of remote, digital monitoring devices equipped with proprietary sensor technology. This allows customers to detect and contain pests quickly and solve the problem.

Its RADAR range, which includes products such as non-toxic mouse traps, has been a great success and accounts for two-thirds of connected devices. Rentokil has 319,000 connected devices on 18,000 sites across the world. A new product, RADAR X, will be launched later in 2023.

The connected service is sold on three-year contracts and has proved to be very helpful in retaining contracts. This is something it is going to have to be good at if the Terminix deal is to pay off. Rentokil is aiming to have 25 per cent of its customer base on connected contracts over the next few years.

Rentokil’s commitment to product and service innovation will be boosted by the opening of an innovation centre in Dallas.

The US market remains highly fragmented, with many small pest control companies. These companies lack the financial firepower to invest in new products and scale their businesses.

This is possible as part of a bigger business and Rentokil/Terminix is expected to continue buying up these smaller operators. Bolt-on acquisitions also help to improve local route density – how many customers you can serve in an area – which has been and is expected to be a driver of improved profit margins going forward.

Rentokil and Terminix – a pest control powerhouse

There is no doubt that the combination of Rentokil and Terminix will be a very powerful competitive force if the businesses are integrated well.

However, the deal changes the revenue profile of Rentokil’s pest control business in the US. It has gone from a 60/40 commercial/residential split to 60/40 in favour of residential.

This increases the exposure of the business to growth areas such as mosquitos and termites, but arguably makes it less defensive. Households may be more likely to cut back on paying for professional pest control services – and perhaps adopt a do-it-yourself approach – if their finances come under pressure.

As with any big acquisition, there are lots of cost savings and synergies on offer. These will come in the form of merging branches, optimising local routes, fleet costs and buying efficiencies, and are expected to amount to $200mn of annual cost savings. This would double the profit from Terminix compared with what it was earning when it was acquired.

The integration of Terminix is expected to be complete by 2025. Rentokil is then hoping that its scale, brand and service offering will allow its business to grow around 50 per cent faster than the industry as whole – or by around 6 per cent a year.

Another area of substantial profit improvement is the control of termite warranty claims for the repairs to properties caused by termite damage. Legacy policies have had unlimited cover, whereas new policies have been capped at $250,000 of claims. The number of warranty claims is steadily coming down.

A deal with a number of risks

The Terminix deal makes a lot of sense from a business perspective, but integrating it brings meaningful and perhaps significant risks.

Rentokil has been upfront with investors about the friction that could be created by combining cultures and business practices, and the difficult task of keeping staff and customers happy. IT systems, branding and rates of pay will also have to be merged.

The company is running a lot of pilots to try to identify best practices for its network, and it is likely that mistakes will be made and lessons learned.

The big risk for Rentokil shareholders is that management becomes so preoccupied with integrating Terminix and generating cost savings that customer service and organic growth rates begin to suffer.

At the moment, there is no major evidence that this is happening, although its main rival, Rollins, is growing faster.

At its half-year results conference call back in July, Rollins commented that it was very well-staffed and had increased its advertising spending in an attempt to gain market share.

Rentokil said at the same time that its customer retention rate had improved slightly to 83 per cent, but a decent chunk of its customers are going elsewhere. Rollins looks to be very well placed to pick up any disgruntled former Terminix customers who feel their service is not as good as it was.

There was an industry slowdown in early summer, but Rollins has reported that it recovered in July back towards an organic growth run rate of around 10 per cent. This is more than double Rentokil's last repored US growth rate.

Wall Street analysts also expect Rollins to have higher revenue growth rates than Rentokil going forward.

2023 will see a first full-year contribution from Terminix, but analysts are currently not expecting strong rates of growth from Rentokil’s pest control business. Either these forecasts are too pessimistic or Rentokil has work to do to convince investors that its growth rate will accelerate.

Cost-cutting and margin improvements to drive EPS growth

The Terminix deal and the margin gains that are expected to materialise should see Rentokil grow its earnings per share (EPS) meaningfully over the next couple of years.

It is expected to grow faster than Rollins, although the latter does not have the big cost savings that can be wrung out of a big acquisition.

Rentokil versus Rollins Company Ticker Price £ Mkt Cap (£m) EV/EBIT NTM PE/NTM Net Debt/EBITDA Rollins ROL-US 30.21 14,889 28.9x 38.6x 0.7x Rentokil Initial RTO-GB 5.93 14,989 18.7x 23.3x 3.2x Source: FactSet

Despite Rentokil being a bigger business with larger profits than Rollins, their market capitalisations are almost identical. While Rentokil has a large amount of debt that needs to be paid down – and therefore a bigger enterprise value – the stock market continues to attach a much higher valuation to Rollins’ profits. This is true on an EV/Ebit and price/earnings (PE) basis.

Rollins’ valuation premium can perhaps be explained by a higher organic growth rate and a tendency for US stock market valuations to be a lot more generous than the UK.

Does this mean that Rentokil shares are good value?

Rentokil remains a very solid business with plenty of opportunity to grow. It is a global leader with a powerful brand and good underlying profitability. It is the kind of business that warrants a high valuation and has a reassuring track record of delivering for its investors.

Its shares offer better value than they have for some time. A couple of years ago, they were comfortably valued in excess of 30 times its next-12-month forecast EPS.

This derating is a by-product of higher interest rates, which have brought down the valuations of many expensive-looking shares. That said, the high price paid for Terminix leaves Rentokil with a lot of work to do to justify it. If it can deliver on organic growth, then it may well do so.

However, integration risks still hang over the company. It may be a while before the stock market is prepared to pay a higher valuation for Rentokil's shares.