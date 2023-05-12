/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
stock screens

The IC Screens: performance dashboard

Introducing the IC Screens, now together in one performance dashboard
The IC Screens: performance dashboard
May 12, 2023

Data is critical to investing. But turning data into good investment ideas can be a challenge.

The Investors’ Chronicle’s stock screens, many of which have been beating the market for more than a decade, are a unique guide to which investment styles are working, and how simple investing rules can be used in combination to great effect.

MOST READ
Today

We have now collated each of the annual screens, together with their long-term performance, in the table and pdf below, which will be updated every week.

To access the IC Screens, the rules that sit behind them, and our weekly commentary on quantitative investing, subscribers can click on any of the links in the downloadable pdf.

If you are not a subscriber, click here for our latest offers and trials.

ScreenBenchmarkYears Run1y3y5y10yAll-time
LynchFTSE All-Share11.16.3% vs 6.1%81% vs 46%37% vs 22%152% vs 77%194% vs 114%
Strategy ScreenFTSE All-Share10.2-4.8% vs 6.1%30% vs 46%16% vs 22%171% vs 77%161% vs 85%
Late BloomersFTSE All-Share9-13.3% vs 6.1%29% vs 46%-7% vs 22%-23% vs 61%
Cash Magic*FTSE All-Share10-8.9% vs 6.1%38% vs 46%3% vs 22%-170% vs 76%
DremanFTSE All-Share10-3.0% vs 6.1%28% vs 46%6% vs 22%57% vs 77%63% vs 78%
Big ReliablesFTSE 350126.5% vs 6.4%32% vs 47%33% vs 23%106% vs 77%161% vs 111%
Slater Small CapsFTSE Small/Aim9.920.0% vs -9.8%67% vs 26%48% vs 2%-294% vs 70%
Safe YieldsFTSE All-Share11.8-7.5% vs 6.1%17% vs 46%12% vs 22%104% vs 77%172% vs 112%
Contrarian Value**FTSE All-Share11.8-5.6% vs 6.1%18% vs 46%-6% vs 22%61% vs 77%202% vs 113%
High Quality Small CapsFTSE Small/Aim10.8-6.9% vs -9.8%3% vs 26%-17% vs 2%80% vs 73%127% vs 101%
F-Score ValueFTSE All-Share/Small/Aim8.7-1.9% vs -4.6%61% vs 33%32% vs 9%-130% vs 52%
Geico StocksMSCI World (£)0.7----14% vs 1%
High Quality Large CapsFTSE All-Share11.75.9% vs 6.1%28% vs 46%63% vs 22%279% vs 77%483% vs 140%
Small Caps on SteroidsFTSE Small/Aim4.64.3% vs -9.7%72% vs 26%--65% vs 1%
Best of British**FTSE 35011.6-4.8% vs 6.4%-1% vs 45%16% vs 22%122% vs 75%236% vs 128%
Monsters of MomentumFTSE All-Share12.5-0.9% vs 6.1%37% vs 46%40% vs 22%198% vs 77%326% vs 119%
Around the World in ITsFTSE All-Share/World10.54.5% vs 3.8%55% vs 46%22% vs 40%132% vs 128%179% vs 167%
Genuine GrowthFTSE All-Share/Aim 10010.5-18.3% vs -3.8%-6% vs 22%-10% vs -3%68% vs 58%112% vs 75%
High Yield Small CapsFTSE Small/Aim10.5-39.9% vs -9.0%5% vs 29%-19% vs 4%128% vs 76%168% vs 98%
Have-It-AllFTSE All-Share11.4-2.6% vs 6.1%26% vs 46%-6% vs 22%81% vs 77%171% vs 127%
Great ExpectationsFTSE 35011.411.8% vs 6.4%34% vs 45%15% vs 22%188% vs 75%396% vs 130%
Inflation BeatersFTSE 35011.317.2% vs 6.4%62% vs 45%26% vs 22%90% vs 75%161% vs 111%
NeffFTSE All-Share11.3-2.3% vs 6.1%-8% vs 46%-34% vs 22%37% vs 77%95% vs 118%
Magic Formula (Greenblatt)***FTSE All-Share12.35.5% vs 6.1%100% vs 46%18% vs 22%142% vs 77%350% vs 115%
O'Shaughnessy GrowthFTSE All-Share11.2-7.3% vs 6.1%32% vs 46%16% vs 22%113% vs 77%201% vs 109%
O'Shaughnessy ValueFTSE 35012.22.0% vs 6.4%84% vs 45%28% vs 22%128% vs 75%170% vs 108%
US Intangible EdgeS&P 5001.20.6% vs 1.5%----6% vs -2%
UK Intangible EdgeFTSE All-Share1.2-8.6% vs 6.1%----12% vs 9%
Cheap Small CapsFTSE Small Cap/Aim10.1-12.1% vs -8.8%56% vs 29%38% vs 4%121% vs 75%135% vs 73%
High Yield Low RiskFTSE All-Share12.19.8% vs 6.1%43% vs 46%38% vs 22%209% vs 77%369% vs 113%
Dogs of the FTSEFTSE 1001-1.2% vs 6.0%----1% vs 6%
US Cash MagicS&P 5001.10.5% vs 1.5%----1% vs -5%
Screen for All SeasonsFTSE All-Share/Aim62.2% vs -4.4%49% vs 27%35% vs 3%-42% vs 11%
Sources: Refinitiv, Investors' Chronicle. Annual screens only, total returns, data accurate as of 24 April 2023 *Top 30 **Top 5 ***Top 10

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
IdeasStock ScreensTools
More on Stock Screens
More on Ideas