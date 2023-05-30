Why our 'Cash Magic' screen is doubling down on oil

The idea behind our Cash Magic screens is a fundamental one for stockpickers. By homing in on companies with a proven capacity to generate free cash flow (FCF) and make a decent cash return on capital, the screens’ methodology attempts to mirror a tenet of quality investing: back businesses that can throw off more cash than they need.

Some might view this focus on cash as conservative, or even cynical. That’s because by looking beyond reported or adjusted profits, the screens in effect raise an eyebrow at the accounting numbers that executives are most fond of highlighting.

This isn’t to say that earnings figures don’t matter, or that there aren’t legitimate reasons to pay more attention to the income statement than the cash flow statement. Investors must make peace with the fact that management teams have options in deciding when to recognise revenue and income, and balancing profits against working capital needs.