US stocks with the cash magic touch

Free cash flow (FCF) or earnings per share (EPS): which is the better measure of company profits? Like everything, it depends on who you ask, and what you’re looking for.

Reputationally, executives like to focus on EPS because it offers more discretion around the timing of revenue and income recognition, while helping to smooth the distorting effects of working capital. Cynically, one could also argue that those in the C-suite pay more attention to earnings because their bonuses tend to be linked to EPS targets.

Some outspoken investors, by contrast, lean towards FCF. This is in part because the cash flow statement is harder to manipulate and gives a clearer picture of the cash left over for shareholders after a company’s total growth spending, interest costs and other overheads are factored in. Again, if one were being cynical, you could say that this results in an overly narrow view of company performance and direction and reduces the options open to management into a conversation about the cash available for buybacks and dividends.