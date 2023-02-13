Eight bargain small-cap stocks

There are several reasons why investors should want to pay less for small-cap stocks

For one, they are usually less liquid, meaning their prices are more susceptible to market swings than blue-chips. Relative size also plays a role: when the economic backdrop darkens, smaller companies tend to suffer to a greater degree than their better-resourced and sometimes more entrenched larger peers. As a result, bankruptcies are more common the further you head down the food chain.

Then there is perception. While not every small company is run for growth, the prospect of above-average market expansion and business scaling is a big reason why investors think small is beautiful. Whenever the rug gets pulled from this growth narrative, sentiment often sours more quickly than it does for large mature companies, which can even get a bounce from so-called “flights to safety”.