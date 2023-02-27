Seven high-yield low-risk stocks

As far as investment strategies go, there is nothing especially clever about stock screening. At their most basic, stock screens are simply about grouping data into lists. You could, for example, screen for companies whose chief executive mentioned the term ‘AI’ in the past month, or that operate in the European energy sector, or have a mnemonic ticker. The options are limitless.

The more common use of stock screens, which involves filtering the market to highlight companies with various financial and valuation attributes, is also tautological. In defining a set of parameters, the data-reliant investor merely shapes their options around criteria they decide are effective.

While such criteria can be indicative of a well-run business, or a cheap valuation, they are blunt tools for assessing a company’s future performance. Lots of considerations in a full due diligence process – such as a company’s competitive edge, the quality and discipline of its management, and broader business trends within a sector – are glossed over.