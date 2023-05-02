/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
stock screens

Late Bloomers screen banks on commercial property recovery

Last year’s selections failed to inspire a recovery in our recovery screen
Late Bloomers screen banks on commercial property recovery
May 2, 2023

If you’ve read an article on artificial intelligence (AI) in recent months, you’ve likely come across the idea of ‘garbage in, garbage out’.

Though a well-worn term in computer science circles, in the context of AI the phrase refers to the limits of large language models and the propensity of chatbots like ChatGPT to confidently spew out inaccurate, misleading, or logically flawed answers to prompts.

Feed a model questionable inputs – such as, for example, the unfiltered musings, unverified data and conflicting sources of the entire internet – and its quality will be reflected in the output.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data