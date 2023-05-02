Late Bloomers screen banks on commercial property recovery

If you’ve read an article on artificial intelligence (AI) in recent months, you’ve likely come across the idea of ‘garbage in, garbage out’.

Though a well-worn term in computer science circles, in the context of AI the phrase refers to the limits of large language models and the propensity of chatbots like ChatGPT to confidently spew out inaccurate, misleading, or logically flawed answers to prompts.

Feed a model questionable inputs – such as, for example, the unfiltered musings, unverified data and conflicting sources of the entire internet – and its quality will be reflected in the output.