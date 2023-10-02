A new era for our most successful stock screen

One 2022 stock was an ill-fit for our HQLC screen

Can its 2023 picks recover lost ground?

In one sense, stock screens are simply time-saving devices. By distilling the investment process into a set of rules, and then applying those rules (via a computer) to a long list of options, screening helps us do a job that would otherwise take a small team of people several days.

Ultimately, however, it is the rules and the process that matter most. Screening is about speed, but it is mainly about the hunt for superior assets that will deliver a higher rate of return per unit of risk.