A bargain retailer available at a bargain share price

Wilko's collapse has led to earnings upgrades for this listed discounter
September 28, 2023

When a company fails, another often swoops in to pick up the pieces. Premier Inn owner Whitbread has been a big beneficiary in the pandemic-driven contraction in the UK’s independent hotel market. On the high street, meanwhile, the fall into administration of discounter Wilko in August has led analysts to upgrade their forecasts for a growing FTSE 100 retailer that is available at a reasonable price.

Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
  • Analyst upgrades
  • Big market share opportunity 
  • Inventory discipline
  • Resilient margins
Bear points
  • High net debt
  • Exit of long-term CEO

Step forward B&M European Value Retail (BME), the listed winner from Wilko’s demise, which this month confirmed that it would acquire 51 Wilko stores for up to £13mn. This prompted some bullish reviews from analysts. Liberum argued that the move could add at least 5 per cent to B&M’s annualised cash profits, while Shore Capital upgraded its rating to a buy and pushed up revenue forecasts for 2025 and 2026 by 3 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively. 

