A bargain retailer available at a bargain share price

When a company fails, another often swoops in to pick up the pieces. Premier Inn owner Whitbread has been a big beneficiary in the pandemic-driven contraction in the UK’s independent hotel market. On the high street, meanwhile, the fall into administration of discounter Wilko in August has led analysts to upgrade their forecasts for a growing FTSE 100 retailer that is available at a reasonable price.

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Medium Term Bull points Analyst upgrades

Big market share opportunity

Inventory discipline

Resilient margins Bear points High net debt

Exit of long-term CEO

Step forward B&M European Value Retail (BME), the listed winner from Wilko’s demise, which this month confirmed that it would acquire 51 Wilko stores for up to £13mn. This prompted some bullish reviews from analysts. Liberum argued that the move could add at least 5 per cent to B&M’s annualised cash profits, while Shore Capital upgraded its rating to a buy and pushed up revenue forecasts for 2025 and 2026 by 3 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively.