Lord John Lee shares his thoughts on the value of dividends, the City's resilience and some of his current favourite holdings
Lee and the IC: ‘You only need two things to become a successful investor’
September 27, 2023

Alex Newman is joined by Lord John Lee in the Financial Times studio, marking the first episode of a new series from the Investors’ Chronicle – Lee and the IC.

With decades of experience as a ‘do-it-yourself’ investor, Lord Lee offers invaluable wisdom to investors of all experience levels.

In this episode, the pair discuss the moment Lord Lee knew M&G (MNG) would be a worthwhile holding, the resilience of the City and a handful of his current favourite shares.

This episode was recorded on 23 September. 

