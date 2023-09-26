On some metrics, Nvidia looks cheap

Nvidia’s PEG ratio is below the S&P 500 average

Meanwhile, Apple’s is way above

When the S&P 500’s valuation reached 23 times its forward earnings in August 2020, the story was that ultra-low interest rates meant there was nowhere else for investors to put their money. That suggested that when rates increased, the market would crash. Well, rates did increase, the market didn’t crash and, on some metrics, the S&P's valuation has hardly diminished at all.

True, on a forward price/earnings (PE) basis there has been a devaluation. In October last year, when inflation appeared to be running out of control, the market valuation bottomed at 15 times forward earnings, according to FactSet. That made sense, given that the previous 10 months had seen 10-year US Treasury yields increase by 2.3 percentage points to over 4 per cent.