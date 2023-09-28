Exploit this short-term opportunity in a small-cap trust

Many will be uncertain about UK small caps right now. They look cheap and have the potential to outperform in a recovery, but it seems like a racy call to make on the brink of a potential recession. For those on the fence, Aberforth Split Level Income Trust (ASIT) combines exposure to undervalued domestic small-cap stocks with an element of loss protection, thanks to its fixed life.

Tip style Value Risk rating Medium Timescale Short Term Bull points NAV discount likely to close

Attractive yield

Well-diversified small value strategy

Portfolio companies look resilient Bear points Gearing could magnify a downturn

Choppy track record

ASIT seeks companies capable of generating high levels of income, but which are priced below fair value. The kicker, to potential investors, is that the trust is due to wind up on 1 July 2024, when investors should get their investment back at a price close to the trust’s net asset value (NAV). As of 22 September, the trust’s ordinary shares were trading at a discount to NAV of 8.9 per cent, which should narrow as the wind-up date approaches. This could boost returns for investors if the portfolio performs well over the next nine months, or cushion the losses if it does not.