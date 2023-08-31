A cheap small-cap trust for the (eventual) recovery

With UK interest rates yet to peak and the possibility of a recession looming on the horizon, the mere notion of economic recovery still feels far away. But when it does come, there is evidence to indicate small-cap equities might outshine their larger counterparts. With a global remit and balanced approach, the Global Smaller Companies Trust (GSCT) can help investors position themselves for this eventuality, while avoiding the riskiest corner of the market.

Tip style Growth Risk rating High Timescale Long Term Bull points Global and diversified fund

Balance between growth and value

Growing dividend

Small caps' post-recession record Bear points Economic backdrop

Could underperform in a growth rally

For the patient investor, the case for small caps looks attractive. Historically, US small caps have tended to outperform large caps in the year after a recession, according to analysis by index provider MSCI. On a 10-year investment horizon, developed small caps outperformed developed large caps 81 per cent of the time. The figure was 80 per cent for emerging markets and rose to 90 per cent over 15 years.