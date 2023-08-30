investor academy

Ashtead's US growth story has further to go

Phil Oakley outlines the reasons why Ashtead is building solid foundations in the US
August 30, 2023

Ashtead’s success in the US has made its shares a fantastic long-term investment. And strong fundamental support for non-residential construction means that its growth story probably has some way to run.

The business

Ashtead is a leading equipment rental supplier in the UK, US and Canada. It primarily sells to customers in the non-residential construction market. These customers can rent a large range of equipment and tools for construction projects without the cost and hassle of owning and managing large fleets themselves.

