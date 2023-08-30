Ashtead's US growth story has further to go

Ashtead’s success in the US has made its shares a fantastic long-term investment. And strong fundamental support for non-residential construction means that its growth story probably has some way to run.

The business

Ashtead is a leading equipment rental supplier in the UK, US and Canada. It primarily sells to customers in the non-residential construction market. These customers can rent a large range of equipment and tools for construction projects without the cost and hassle of owning and managing large fleets themselves.