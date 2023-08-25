companies

Geopolitics still pushing up food prices

From grain to tomatoes, commodity pressures are affecting companies
Geopolitics still pushing up food prices
August 25, 2023
By Christopher Akers and Ali Al Enazi

The humble tomato is the new symbol of the turbulent food supply chain, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) flagged significant price rises as a driver of inflation in July. This came from wild weather hitting growers, many of whom had left crops in fields earlier in the year when the level of wholesale prices wasn't enough to cover farmers' production and transport costs. 

The most recent RBI monetary policy committee minutes, released this week, show there is still a concern: "Going forward, the spike in vegetable prices, led by tomatoes, would exert sizeable upside pressures on the near-term headline inflation trajectory," the committee warned.

Tomato prices rose by up to 450 per cent over the summer, with food inflation of 12 per cent in July the highest level since January 2020. Fast food restaurants, eager to protect margins, removed tomatoes from their menus in response. Also in India, a block on exports of non-basmati rice "appears to be a warning shot of escalating food protectionism", according to Capital Economics. It forecasts a 10 per cent drop in global rice exports in 2023-24. 

This is subscriber only content
Start your trial to keep reading
TRY 4 WEEKS FOR £4
PRINT AND DIGITAL
  • Cancel any time during the trial
  • Essential access to the website and app
  • Magazine delivered every week
  • Investment ideas, tools and analysis
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data