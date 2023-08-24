This property company is in the right place at the right time

The cost of renting a home in the UK is rising at a pace that is hard to overstate. In May 2022, the annual rate of rental growth was the fastest ever recorded though still only 2.8 per cent. The figure may not look dramatic but the trend is as important as the raw data. In every consecutive month since then, that record has been broken again, with the data for this July showing rent increasing at 5.3 per cent a year.

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Surging demand for rented homes

Partnership with TfL

Potential for higher dividends

Values solid despite interest rates Bear points High leverage

Share price close to NAV

True, the UK data only goes back to 2016, but for England the data goes back to 2006, and those numbers reveal much the same: July marked the 10th consecutive month for record annual rent increases. It is a similar story in Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and in every region of England. Even in London, where rental growth is often more elevated, July saw the fastest rent increase on record, breaking a high-water mark set in June 2012.