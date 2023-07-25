/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Investors back Unite's growth plans

The student accommodation landlord continues to outperform its fellow Reits
Investors back Unite's growth plans
July 25, 2023
  • Capital raised for development
  • Net rental income up 15 per cent

Timing is everything. Unite Group’s (UTG) £300mn equity raise, the biggest UK real estate investment trust (Reit) share issue since April last year, happened the same day the student accommodation landlord posted its half-year results and the week after lower-than-expected inflation numbers gave Reits across the board a share price bump. The end of the commercial property downturn looks to be in sight – at least for student accommodation.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data