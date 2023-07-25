Investors back Unite's growth plans

Capital raised for development

Net rental income up 15 per cent

Timing is everything. Unite Group’s (UTG) £300mn equity raise, the biggest UK real estate investment trust (Reit) share issue since April last year, happened the same day the student accommodation landlord posted its half-year results and the week after lower-than-expected inflation numbers gave Reits across the board a share price bump. The end of the commercial property downturn looks to be in sight – at least for student accommodation.