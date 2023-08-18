reader portfolios

'I've ditched buy-to-lets – can I invest and earn £30,000 a year?'

Portfolio Clinic: Our reader embarks on an ambitious hunt for dividends
'I've ditched buy-to-lets – can I invest and earn £30,000 a year?'
August 18, 2023
  • Having quit the buy-to-let market, our reader needs an income before his pensions kick in
  • He has tended to favour companies with seemingly stable dividends, with a focus on UK shares
  • Where should he put new money to work?
Reader Portfolio
Jake 53
Description

Property, pensions, shares, funds, fixed-term savings accounts and bonds, and cash

Objectives

Generate an income of £30,000 from investments

Portfolio type
Investing for income

With costs and complications on the rise, quitting the buy-to-let market has become an increasingly straightforward choice for small landlords. But, deciding where to put the proceeds of a sale is a much trickier decision, especially for those who still need a good level of income.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data