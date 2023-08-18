'I've ditched buy-to-lets – can I invest and earn £30,000 a year?'

Having quit the buy-to-let market, our reader needs an income before his pensions kick in

He has tended to favour companies with seemingly stable dividends, with a focus on UK shares

Where should he put new money to work?

Reader Portfolio Jake 53 Description Property, pensions, shares, funds, fixed-term savings accounts and bonds, and cash Objectives Generate an income of £30,000 from investments Portfolio type Investing for income

With costs and complications on the rise, quitting the buy-to-let market has become an increasingly straightforward choice for small landlords. But, deciding where to put the proceeds of a sale is a much trickier decision, especially for those who still need a good level of income.