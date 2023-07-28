'I've sacked my adviser – how do I run my £2.3mn portfolio?'

- Simplification is the mantra for this investor as he looks to revamp a portfolio
- He has a 10-year plan that includes topping up his income using an Isa
- Could life be made simpler outside of his portfolio?
Reader Portfolio
Laurence 72
Description
£2.4mn Sipp, £260,000 in Isas, £1.8mn property, Premium Bonds, cash, state pension and dividends
Objectives
Simplify investment portfolio and generate growth of 5 per cent a year
Portfolio type
Portfolio simplification
When further market gains look far from guaranteed one easy way to improve your investment returns can be to pare back excessive fees.