/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
reader portfolios

'I've sacked my adviser – how do I run my £2.3mn portfolio?'

Portfolio Clinic: Our reader wants to take back control of his investments
'I've sacked my adviser – how do I run my £2.3mn portfolio?'
July 28, 2023
  • Simplification is the mantra for this investor as he looks to revamp a portfolio
  • He has a 10-year plan that includes topping up his income using an Isa
  • Could life be made simpler outside of his portfolio?
Reader Portfolio
Laurence 72
Description

£2.4mn Sipp, £260,000 in Isas, £1.8mn property, Premium Bonds, cash, state pension and dividends

Objectives

Simplify investment portfolio and generate growth of 5 per cent a year

Portfolio type
Portfolio simplification

When further market gains look far from guaranteed one easy way to improve your investment returns can be to pare back excessive fees.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data