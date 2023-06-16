'I've lost confidence in my investing skill – what should I do?'

- This investor wants to fund the purchase of a new car
- He and his wife want to be able to cover any care costs
- He wants to leave his investments to his wife and children
Reader Portfolio
John and his wife 80
Description
Isa and general investment account invested in funds and direct shareholdings, cash, residential property, stamps, coins, art
Objectives
Buy new car in six years, cover care costs, grow value of investments, pass them onto wife and children
Portfolio type
Investing for goals
John is 80 and gets income before tax of about £44,000 a year. He gets £32,000 from a former workplace pension, UK state pension of £9,720 and US social security benefit of about £2,250 a year. His wife receives a UK state pension of about £7,000 a year and is a non-taxpayer.