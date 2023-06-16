'I've lost confidence in my investing skill – what should I do?'

This investor wants to fund the purchase of a new car

He and his wife want to be able to cover any care costs

He wants to leave his investments to his wife and children

Reader Portfolio John and his wife 80 Description Isa and general investment account invested in funds and direct shareholdings, cash, residential property, stamps, coins, art Objectives Buy new car in six years, cover care costs, grow value of investments, pass them onto wife and children Portfolio type Investing for goals

John is 80 and gets income before tax of about £44,000 a year. He gets £32,000 from a former workplace pension, UK state pension of £9,720 and US social security benefit of about £2,250 a year. His wife receives a UK state pension of about £7,000 a year and is a non-taxpayer.