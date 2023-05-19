‘Can we have a £50,000 a year pension?’

These investors want to retire in six to eight years

They want an income of around £50,000 a year

They want to invest via an ESG approach

Reader Portfolio Matthew and his husband 57 and 48 Description Pensions and Isas invested in funds, cash, residential property Objectives Retire in about six to eight years, income of around £50,000 a year, invest using an ESG approach Portfolio type Investing for income

Matthew is 57 and earns £50,000 a year, and his husband is 48 and earns £80,000 a year. Their home, which they bought in 2021, is worth around £730,000 and has a mortgage of £76,000 on a fixed rate of 1.5 per cent until August 2028. They are due to pay this off in six years. Matthew holds the majority share in their home.

"My husband and I would like to retire around the same time so that we can enjoy an active retirement together," says Matthew. "I would like to retire when I'm about 63, and my husband would like to stop working at around 56. When we have both retired we want to be comfortable so would like income of around £50,000 a year in today’s money.

“We are both at the top of our salary bands and don't expect our salaries to increase much further or keep up with inflation. I may work part-time from age 60.

"We are both members of a combined defined-benefit (DB) and defined-contribution pension scheme (DC). This has moved from being a final-salary to career-average scheme, and the DB element is now capped at a maximum salary of £40,000. Contributions above this go into a DC fund.

"My husband’s accumulated DB pension is due to pay him £19,000 a year and a tax-free lump sum of £57,000. His DC pot is invested in USS Ethical Equity Fund and was worth £18,000 at the last valuation. He also has a self-invested personal pension (Sipp) worth about £26,000 invested in Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity Fund (GB00B41XG308), to which he contributes £800 a month. We plan to use this to provide income during the 10 years between when he stops working and starts to receive his workplace pension. But during this period, we will mainly rely on my occupational and state pensions, plus savings.

“My current workplace DB pension is due to pay out £11,000 a year and an accumulated lump sum of £33,000. The DC element was worth about £11,000 as of January this year and is also invested in USS Ethical Equity.

“As well as my current workplace pension, I have two deferred occupational pensions, one of which will pay out £7,000 a year from the time I am 60 and the other £2,000 a year from when I am 65. I also have a DC occupational pension worth about £2,000 invested in Lifesight Climate Focus Equity Fund.

“But I haven't contributed to my Sipp or Isa during the past two years as I have prioritised funding work on our home. And I have earmarked about half of the £12,000 in my cash account for further work on the house.

“I have an adventurous attitude to investment risk and would be prepared for my investments’ value to fall by up to 25 per cent in any given year. I started investing when I was 16 and bought shares in Jaguar as I was mad about the cars. As I couldn’t afford one, I thought I would at least own a bit of the company! Now, however, I like investments that follow global trends in renewable energy, technology and healthcare, and favour funds that invest via an environmental, social and governance (ESG) approach.

“For example, the last Sipp investment I made was putting £6,000 into JLEN Environmental Assets Group (JLEN). And I am thinking of investing in shares in a wind farm, which would entitle us to have cheap, green electricity. Otherwise, I tend to pick funds included in my investment platform’s model portfolios and highlighted in Investors’ Chronicle because I don’t think that I have the expertise to pick shares in individual companies.

“I'm concerned that my investment approach may have resulted in an unbalanced portfolio. We have also recently drawn up wills and set up trusts to manage inheritance tax."

Matthew and his husband's portfolio Holding Value (£) % of the portfolio Impax Environmental Markets (IEM) 38,036 10.53 USS Ethical Equity Fund 29,000 8.03 Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity Fund (GB00B41XG308) 26,278 7.27 CT Responsible Global Equity (GB0033145045) 25,277 7 Rathbone Ethical Bond (GB00B77DQT14) 22,150 6.13 Allianz Technology Trust (ATT) 20,967 5.8 Royal London Sustainable Leaders (GB00B7V23Z99) 20,350 5.63 Stewart Investors Global Emerging Markets Sustainability (GB00B64TS998) 20,242 5.6 Montanaro Better World (IE00BYWFFF02) 19,649 5.44 Baillie Gifford Positive Change (GB00BYVGKV59) 19,372 5.36 Liontrust UK Ethical (GB00B8HCSD36) 17,160 4.75 Pictet - Clean Energy Transition (LU0448836949) 13,898 3.85 Cash 12,000 3.32 FP Foresight Global Real Infrastructure (GB00BK0T9T82) 11,254 3.12 Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT) 10,771 2.98 Worldwide Healthcare Trust (WWH) 10,577 2.93 Impax Asian Environmental Markets (IE00BYQ91839) 10,083 2.79 Royal London Sustainable World (GB00B882H241) 8,560 2.37 Syncona (SYNC) 8,325 2.3 Biotech Growth Trust (BIOG) 8,109 2.24 JLEN Environmental Assets (JLEN) 7,171 1.98 Lifesight Climate Focus Equity Fund 2,000 0.55 Polar Capital Global Technology (IE00B42W4J83) 53 0.01 Total 361,282

Rob Morgan, chief analyst at Charles Stanley, says:

Once all your DB and state pensions are in payment, you should have a comfortable level of income. The tricky part is planning how you will bridge the shortfall during your early retirement. So it's very important that you have a handle on when each component of your retirement income commences and its value.

Importantly, you will receive your state pensions from age 67, which together could pay out up to £21,200 a year, although yours will start to pay out before your husband’s. However, the full amount depends on your National Insurance (NI) contribution records. Ordinarily, you need to have made NI contributions for 35 years to receive the full new state pension, but as members of the USS pension scheme, you may have been contracted out for a period, which would mean a lower figure. It is very important that you both check your state pension entitlements via the government website at www.gov.uk/check-state-pension, so you can look to plug any gaps in your records.

Your USS pension benefits will also be paid from age 67 as the scheme is tied to state pension age. As long as you both continue to work, you will continue to accrue more pension, which is helpful. But you may have a slightly larger gap to fill when drawing from your other assets before these kick in. You can access USS pensions before the normal retirement age and ask for a quote [of what you would get if] you do so. However, this reduces the level of income you would get. Instead, it is likely to make more sense to draw from your accumulated Sipps and Isas during this period. The earliest age at which you can take benefits from Sipps will be 57 from 2028.

Some financial advice on the timing of your early retirement could help to model your scenario more precisely, increase your understanding and give you a clear plan.

Your current fund choices are growth-orientated so could be more diversified. Most funds that take an ESG approach of prioritising companies with good sustainability credentials lean towards growth stocks, which can increase volatility. This type of exposure is also generally more sensitive to inflation and interest rates. You could dampen this down by adding funds that have a value or income-based approach. Examples include Trojan Ethical Income (GB00BKTW4V58) and infrastructure investment trusts such as Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG).

As you approach the time that you will draw from your Isas and pensions, the volatility of your portfolio can have a more detrimental impact on ongoing returns. So consider some investments that could help to cushion the transition and drawdown phases. Some responsible and sustainable funds that could be useful include Trojan Ethical (GB00BKTW4S20), a sustainable equivalent to Trojan (GB00B05M9T27), or BNY Mellon Sustainable Real Return (GB00BD6DRF79). It could also be worthwhile upping bond exposure, and options include Morgan Stanley Sustainable Fixed Income Opportunities (GB00BNKVPF36) and Aegon Ethical Corporate Bond (GB00B0C4RP31).

John Moore, investment manager at RBC Brewin Dolphin, says:

It's always good to take stock and plan ahead of moving to part-time work and retirement. And your good savings and pension contribution mentality is a great starting point.

You have accumulated a mixture of different pensions over the course of your career, which is best treated as something that needs to be laid out and planned. Your pensions will become available in three, eight and 10 years, and the Sipp will offer flexibility inbetween. The timings work well because you plan to work part-time in three years and could take pension income to make up the shortfall in earned income. You have not said what your outgoings are, but I assume that the pension income and reduced outgoings when your mortgage is paid off will enable a smooth transition [to a reduction in earned income]. However, it is still worth looking at timings and reviewing them on a regular basis.

You hold an unduly low level of cash for an emergency fund, and while this may be due to costs relating to your home and the current environment, you should ideally hold at least six months' worth of your outgoings in cash. With reasonable rates of interest at the moment, this isn’t just a planning decision. If you increase your cash allocation, NS&I Green Savings Bonds have a lower risk profile and might align with your views.

With investments, you should take the level of risk that suits you best. Your investments are largely in equities, which are considered to be high risk. This can be a rewarding approach over time, but volatility and drawdowns can be challenges, so with the changes you plan over the next three to eight years, it would seem sensible to take some risk off the table.

Your investment exposure is ESG-focused so very much skewed to growth. Two consequences of this are lower natural income generation and a longer-term payback period. The addition of, say, government bonds that mature over the next three to eight years would provide natural liquidity and options as circumstances change, and many of these securities are trading below repayment value in this maturity area.

There is a common-sense planning and uplift aspect to gilts (UK government bonds) and they offer some natural income too, although lower-coupon bonds would provide better gross equivalent rates while you are still in employment. And a better-balanced investment exposure, with a little more in different asset classes and some diversifying names, could add some income generation. Greencoat UK Wind (UKW), for example, could satisfy your desire to own a stake in a wind farm. And its income yield of around 5 per cent [at time of writing], and potential to grow with energy or inflation movements should be aligned with some of your desired outcomes.

Investment trusts such as Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (FGT), Scottish American Investment Company (SAIN) and Securities Trust of Scotland (STS) would provide some equity balance to your existing exposures, a good starting income and – importantly – potential for income growth. Although these are not ESG-focused, their investment approaches typically avoid oil, and heavy materials and cyclicals.

Property has had a torrid time, but perhaps that offers some opportunities consistent with the risk that you say you are prepared to take, while also adding income and diversification. Abrdn Property Income Trust’s (API) investment approach includes ESG principles, and it is trading on a discount to the valuation of its portfolio of around 33 per cent and income yield of 7.7 per cent [at time of writing]. Its quarterly dividend payments would also help overall.