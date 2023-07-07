'Is it time to overhaul my £263,000 Isa?'

- Our reader asks whether his portfolio is too exposed to growth stocks
- He's considering value and multi-asset funds
- He wants to save for retirement and support his children
Reader Portfolio
James 39
Description
Isas invested in funds and trusts
Objectives
Save for retirement, help children, grow the portfolio 4-5 per cent a year
Portfolio type
Investing for growth
The past two years have seen a sea change in stocks and funds worth including in a portfolio. So someone who set out their investment strategy in 2008 might feel a little out of sorts.