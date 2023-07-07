'Is it time to overhaul my £263,000 Isa?'

Our reader asks whether his portfolio is too exposed to growth stocks

He's considering value and multi-asset funds

He wants to save for retirement and support his children

Reader Portfolio James 39 Description Isas invested in funds and trusts Objectives Save for retirement, help children, grow the portfolio 4-5 per cent a year Portfolio type Investing for growth

The past two years have seen a sea change in stocks and funds worth including in a portfolio. So someone who set out their investment strategy in 2008 might feel a little out of sorts.