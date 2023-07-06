/
IC Top 50 ETFs 2023: the best funds to buy

We unveil this year's list of low-cost portfolio building blocks
July 6, 2023
  • We highlight the best 50 ETFs providing the best targeted, cheapest and most efficient market exposures
  • From core holdings to inflation plays, the list covers a diversified range of options

This is the 10th edition of the Investors’ Chronicle Top 50 ETFs list, highlighting the exchange traded funds (ETFs) we view as the most useful low-cost building blocks for an investment portfolio. We have once again chosen funds that track the most appropriate index, stick to a robust process and offer a combination of competitive pricing and good liquidity.

The pros and cons of holding a given tracker are unlikely to change much from year to year, and for that reason there’s a good level of continuity in the latest selection. We have, however, changed eight of the funds in the list this year, up from the mere two changes made in 2022 but below a yearly average of around 15 since the first update in 2015. We have also kept a structure introduced in 2019, with the list grouped into three sections reflecting how an ETF might fit into a portfolio.

