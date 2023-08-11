'How do I use a £500k pension to buy a bigger home?'

Our reader is looking for a tax-efficient way to withdraw a significant sum from a pension

He has a relaxed attitude to risk and an aggressive portfolio

Can he afford the property of his dreams and a good living standard in retirement?

Reader Portfolio Nick and William 59 and 67 Description Sipps and Isas, mostly invested in equities Objectives Supplementing retirement income, upsizing their home Portfolio type Investing for growth

Retiring after a lifetime of hard work can be the perfect time to fulfil one’s long-held ambitions, be it going on a cruise or buying a cottage in the countryside. But figuring out how much one can afford to spend, while still having enough for a good retirement can be tricky. Extracting lump sums from a pension pot in a tax-efficient way requires some forward thinking.