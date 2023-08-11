'How do I use a £500k pension to buy a bigger home?'

- Our reader is looking for a tax-efficient way to withdraw a significant sum from a pension
- He has a relaxed attitude to risk and an aggressive portfolio
- Can he afford the property of his dreams and a good living standard in retirement?
Reader Portfolio
Nick and William 59 and 67
Description
Sipps and Isas, mostly invested in equities
Objectives
Supplementing retirement income, upsizing their home
Portfolio type
Investing for growth
Retiring after a lifetime of hard work can be the perfect time to fulfil one’s long-held ambitions, be it going on a cruise or buying a cottage in the countryside. But figuring out how much one can afford to spend, while still having enough for a good retirement can be tricky. Extracting lump sums from a pension pot in a tax-efficient way requires some forward thinking.