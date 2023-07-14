'How do I shift from growth to income?'

This reader wants his portfolio to help him "stay afloat" and generate some decent total returns

He has an eye for a bargain – but his portfolio might clash with a cautious mindset

How can he find a portfolio that matches his risk tolerance?

Reader Portfolio Gary 68 Description A portfolio of stocks and investment trust shares, savings account and property Objectives Generate income, with an annual total return of 6 per cent Portfolio type Investing for income

Market timing is notoriously difficult, but some investors do occasionally strike gold. Such was the case for Gary, who was fortunate enough to have invested a lump sum from a pension fund at the bottom of the market in 2020, a move that provided him with, as he describes it, “solid growth”.