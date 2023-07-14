/
'How do I shift from growth to income?'

Portfolio Clinic: Our reader needs income but also wants to make sure he has something to bequeath to his daughter
July 14, 2023
  • This reader wants his portfolio to help him "stay afloat" and generate some decent total returns
  • He has an eye for a bargain – but his portfolio might clash with a cautious mindset
  • How can he find a portfolio that matches his risk tolerance?
Reader Portfolio
Gary 68
Description

A portfolio of stocks and investment trust shares, savings account and property

Objectives

Generate income, with an annual total return of 6 per cent

Portfolio type
Investing for income

Market timing is notoriously difficult, but some investors do occasionally strike gold. Such was the case for Gary, who was fortunate enough to have invested a lump sum from a pension fund at the bottom of the market in 2020, a move that provided him with, as he describes it, “solid growth”.

