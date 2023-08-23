Is the student accommodation market in a bubble?

Student digs investment overtakes retail for the first time

Call for rent controls could slow market

Last week, A-level students celebrated as they received the grades needed to get into their chosen universities. The companies hoping to be their future landlords are also celebrating.

Following the most testing 12 months for the listed real estate sector since 2008, the market for purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) is booming. MSCI data reveals that last year the asset class attracted more investment than retail assets for the first time, driven by institutional buyers. And while other kinds of real estate assets have recorded drops in value and investment levels, PBSA continues to attract waves of cash.