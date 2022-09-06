Where are all the build-to-rent Reits?

Last year was a record year for BTR investment

Vast majority of UK rental properties owned by small players

The views from The Mercian, Birmingham’s tallest residential building, are pretty spectacular. The upper floors of the 42-storey tower, completed by developer Moda in June, offer a panoramic vista comprising the entire city and large swathes of the surrounding West Midlands. A two-bedroom, two-bathroom flat goes for £1,875 a month.

This, by and large, is what the build-to-rent (BTR) market looks like. Over the last decade, property developers typically targeting Britain’s wealthier renters have been putting up towers up and down the country complete with plush furniture, stacks of amenities and – in many cases – premium views.