Exclusive: Home Reit tenant falls into administration due to ‘onerous leases’

Collapse of tenant which the administrator linked to long-term leases raises questions for the landlord
September 2, 2022
  • Circle Housing & Support entered into 20-year leases
  • Administrators trying to "exit onerous leases", although did not specify which landlords these were with

A charity tenant of homeless accommodation landlord Home Reit (HOME) has collapsed into administration due to the “onerous leases” it had entered into. 

Circle Housing & Support, which accounts for 2.7 per cent of Home Reit’s rental income, entered into administration on 6 July with the administrators Carter Backer Winter (CBW) saying that “leases for certain locations are onerous and that without a restructuring of the portfolio, the charity would be unable to pay its ongoing liabilities in the not-too-distant future”.

