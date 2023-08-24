ideas

An insurer whose specialism is its biggest strength

Rivals often spread themselves too thin, says Julian Hofmann, and demand for its products and its shares will keep rising
An insurer whose specialism is its biggest strength
August 24, 2023

Just (JUST) is a relative minnow in the land of the life insurance giants, but its half-year results for 2023 showed the merit of its simple business model, which focuses heavily on pension risk transfer and personal annuities. In comparison with some of its larger peers, Just’s more focused business model arguably won out in contrast to those that operate both complex business lines and diversified fund management operations.

Tip style
Value
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
  • Bulk annuities market booming
  • Balance sheet completely reorganised
  • Nimble by comparison with peers 
Bear points
  • Risk of committing too much capital 
  • Share price may struggle to break out of its range

The insurance sector results season showed that groups such as Legal & General (LGEN) suffered due to often contradictory market trends as the combination of asset price changes and interest rate rises pulled different parts of the business in opposing directions. It is also fair to say that any company operating a significant asset management business is going through a period of indifferent performance.

This is subscriber only content
Start your trial to keep reading
TRY 4 WEEKS FOR £4
PRINT AND DIGITAL
  • Cancel any time during the trial
  • Essential access to the website and app
  • Magazine delivered every week
  • Investment ideas, tools and analysis
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data