An insurer whose specialism is its biggest strength

Just (JUST) is a relative minnow in the land of the life insurance giants, but its half-year results for 2023 showed the merit of its simple business model, which focuses heavily on pension risk transfer and personal annuities. In comparison with some of its larger peers, Just’s more focused business model arguably won out in contrast to those that operate both complex business lines and diversified fund management operations.

Tip style Value Risk rating Medium Timescale Medium Term Bull points Bulk annuities market booming

Balance sheet completely reorganised

Nimble by comparison with peers Bear points Risk of committing too much capital

Share price may struggle to break out of its range

The insurance sector results season showed that groups such as Legal & General (LGEN) suffered due to often contradictory market trends as the combination of asset price changes and interest rate rises pulled different parts of the business in opposing directions. It is also fair to say that any company operating a significant asset management business is going through a period of indifferent performance.