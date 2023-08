If you compare the cyclical nature of commodities cycles with fashion, the equivalent of skinny jeans – outmoded for the moment – has to be cobalt. Once all the rage, nowadays Glencore (GLEN) and others are considering holding back supply to raise prices. Other metals commonly mined but trading weakly at the moment, especially compared with highs maintained by copper and gold in recent years, include platinum and palladium, zinc and vanadium.

